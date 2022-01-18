Woman thanks community after losing everything in Reading house fire

Play video

A homeowner who lost everything in house fire in Reading has thanked her neighbours for rallying round.

Gaynor Evans was left with just the clothes she was wearing, following the blaze at her home on Stapleford Road in the Southcote area of the town on Saturday night.

Fire crews raced to the scene and spent more than four hours tackling the blaze.

Fire crews rushed to the scene of the blaze in Southcote

They managed to stop the fire spreading to neighbouring properties but Gaynor's house, which she rented, was completely gutted.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated but there aren't thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

The home in Stapleford Road was completely gutted

Gaynor and her partner were out at a local pub at the time.

They only realised what had happened when they got frantic phone calls from their neighbours, who were concerned they might be trapped in the burning building.

They raced back to the property, only to find that it was already well alight.

Berkshire Fire and Rescue are investigating the cause but not treating the blaze as suspicious

Gaynor said: "We could see thick black smoke as we came back, and by the time we arrived two fire engines were already there, along with the police, and the house was on fire.

" I have no words to describe the help we've had. Our wonderful neighbours have given us clothes to wear because we literally had nothing left, just what we were wearing.

"They have just overwhelmed us with support."