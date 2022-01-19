A 21-year-old man has been charged with a stalking offence after a teenager went missing from Windsor.

Abid Khan, of Cardigan Gardens, Reading, is accused of one count of stalking involving fear of violence and will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (19/01).

The 18-year-old woman was safely located on Monday afternoon, after last being seen at Atik nightclub on William Street in Windsor at around 2am on Sunday.