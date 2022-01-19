Play video

Patsy and Eddie 'seem to have over-indulged' over Christmas, zoo keepers tell ITV News Meridian.

A pair of armadillos have been on put on a strict exercise regime by zoo trainers after piling on 2kg between them.

Plump pair Patsy and Eddie are having to cut back on the treats this January, after too many lie-ins and not enough moving around during the colder months left them out of shape.

The two friendly yellow armadillos, who arrived at Drusillas Park in East Sussex last July, are known to enjoy treats, snuffling shoes and clambering on laps.

Zoo section leader Helena Farley told ITV News Meridian: "Patsy and Eddie arrived in summer last year, and of course being young we do expect them to put on a little bit of weight, but it seems our girls have over-indulged over the festive period, and they have put on around 1kg each.

Keepers said their weight will drop once the warm weather kicks in again and they become more active. Credit: Drusillas Park

"A lot of it will be due to them being very sleepy and not moving around much during colder months - being nocturnal animals, they tend to choose to stay in bed a bit longer most mornings, I suppose like many of us over the Christmas break!

"We are monitoring their weight closely, and we have introduced an exercise regime with added physical enrichment activities to get them moving, and a little diet reduction to help with their new year resolution of getting a bit trimmer.

"Once the warmer weather kicks in, they should start being a lot more active, and this will bring their weight down, too."

Eddie and her sister Patsy made the most of the festive period. Credit: Drusillas Park

Keepers looking after Patsy and Eddie are introducing more exercise, enrichment, and fewer treats for the pair.

The zoo's managing director, Cassie Poland, said: "We are so excited to offer our visitors another unique close encounter at the zoo, and they don't come more unusual than Patsy and Eddie.

"From February half-term, visitors can book to join us behind the scenes at the zoo, prepare armadillo snacks, and spend time inside their enclosure with one of our keepers. With plenty of opportunity for some armadillo selfies!"