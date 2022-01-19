Play video

Watch ITV Meridian's Sarah Saunders' report for ITV News

The Port of Dover is warning new biometric border tests for entry to the EU, due to launch this year, could cause major tailbacks if not planned for properly.

There are currently no systems in place at the busy cross channel ferry port, for the facial recognition and finger print tests which will be required for entry to the EU from September.

Port of Dover Chief Executive Doug Bannister says the walk-through systems for the new style border controls only work at airports, but that people can't be allowed out of their cars at the seaport where up to 10,000 lorries a day make the crossing.

He said, "If that process required people to get out of their vehicles and present themselves one at a time in front of a border authority officer, we don't have the space to allow people out of their cars, it wouldn't be safe. We can't allow that to happen."

He is calling on the British Government to take action to help find a solution

Head of EU Exit at the port, Tim Reardon explained that there are challenges introducing facial recognition for people sitting in vehicles.

He said that it can be difficult to get clear eye-line images of passengers, particularly those sitting in the back. But he is confident that if the EU can decide and explain what systems it wants, they can and will be implemented.

The new EU border controls will create a particular challenge at Dover because, almost uniquely, the French border here - is on the UK side.

The Treaty of Le Touquet means UK border entry checks are carried out in France and French border entry checks are carried out in Dover. In part, the original purpose of this arrangement was to help to prevent illegal immigrants from travelling to the UK.

The port authorities warn that if a solution cannot be found, as a last resort, the Treaty of Le Touquet could be threatened.