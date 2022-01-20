11 year old Hove busker raises thousand for Sussex homeless charity

Play video

ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins reports.

An 11-year-old from Hove was so alarmed by the number of homeless people she saw in her local area that wanted to do something to help.

Her love of singing and passion for fighting social injustice has led Scarlett Chapman to raise £3,000 for Sussex Nightstop - a local charity supporting young homeless people in the city.

Scarlett Chapman: "I think no one should have to go through that. I think all the homeless people are such fighters - what the Sussex Nightstop charity is doing is amazing."

Scarlett spent her Christmas holidays busking on the streets of Brighton and Hove.

It's not the first time Scarlett has busked to raise money for the homeless. ITV News Meridian filmed with her when she was just 9 years old when she raised over £2000 pounds for Emmaus - her money helped renovate accommodation for those in need. Liz Wakefield, Sussex Nightstop said:

"We plan to use these funds to recruit and train new volunteers, as well as funding homeless placements, as experts are predicting a rise in homelessness and we need to be ready. Our volunteer hosts are central to what we do – anyone aged 25 or over with a spare room who’d like to join our community response to homelessness can get involved."

You can find out more about Sussex Nightstop here.