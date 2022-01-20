Man arrested on suspicion of murdering 22-year-old man in Basingstoke

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a young man found with a serious injury in the Popley area of Basingstoke.

Officers were called at 10.46pm on Wednesday 19 January, by a member of the public who found the 22-year-old man in Abbey Road, near its junction with Popley Way.

He was taken to Basingstoke hospital where he was pronounced dead. His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 25-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody. He was arrested after officers were called at around the same time that night to a report of a disturbance at a property in Melrose Walk.

The two incidents are being treated as linked.

Detectives are working hard to establish what took place and progress the investigation. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Officers will remain in the area in the next few days to carry out inquiries and establish the circumstances of what took place.

Popley Way has been closed from the Aldermaston Road roundabout to its junction with Tintern Close.

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Wood said: “We understand that this incident will cause some concern and disruption in the community.

“Thank you for your patience while our inquiries continue. Please be reassured that detectives are working hard to establish what took place and progress the investigation.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.

“Officers will be in the area so if you do live locally and have any concerns, please speak to them.

“We are urging anyone with information on what happened to make contact with us. Did you see anything suspicious in Melrose Walk/Abbey Road area of Popley at this time? Perhaps you have private CCTV or dashcam footage that may help our investigation? If so, please come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote Operation Hosta or the crime reference number 44220025271.