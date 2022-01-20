NHS Dentistry 'hanging by a thread' in Portsmouth unions warn

Unions have warned NHS dentistry is "hanging by a thread" with some patients facing two-year waits for routine check-ups.

The worst affected area in England was Portsmouth, as the city lost 26% of its NHS dentists over 12 months.

Nearby Frimley lost 15% of its NHS Dentists over the same period, the eight biggest decline in England.

However across England and Wales as a whole, the number of NHS dentists treating NHS patients dropped by 8% last year.

2,500 dentists stopped treating NHS patients last year.

Dentists can decide whether to take on NHS work, private work or a mix of the two.

Practices receive funding from the NHS to take on NHS work under the NHS Dental Contract.

Why is the data bad for patients?

The fewer NHS dentists there are available, the harder it is for people to get dental treatment on the NHS.

Healthwatch England said that two-year waits for routine checkups were not unheard of.

Though adults still have to pay for NHS dental treatment, the costs are much lower than the private sector.

A root canal would cost £65 on the NHS, but a private provider could charge up to £970.

Fewer NHS dentists also puts a strain on those dentists who still treat NHS patients, increasing their workload and stress levels, and reducing the amount of time they are able to spend with individual patients and on preventative care.

A dentist examines a patient Credit: PA Images

The British Dental Association claims 30 million appointments were lost as a direct consequence of the pandemic, and NHS data shows practices operating at around a third of pre-Covid capacity by March 2021.

The BDA’s Shawn Charlwood warned significant numbers of dentists were planning on leaving the NHS.

“NHS dentistry is hanging by a thread, because without NHS dentists, there will be no NHS dentistry,” said Mr Charlwood.

“It’s a really serious situation and every dentist that is lost or every vacancy for NHS dentistry that remains unfilled affects thousands of patients in terms of care and their ability to access care.”

An NHS spokesperson said:

“The NHS has taken unprecedented action to support NHS dentists throughout the pandemic by providing additional funding for practices unable to deliver their usual levels of activity, alongside rapidly setting up 600 urgent dental centres across England so patient services could be maintained during the pandemic.

“People should continue to come forward for the dental care they need, and the care and treatment of people who need it most should be prioritised.”