The Last Word: January 2022

Play video

ITV News Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby hosts January's edition of The Last Word.

The furore over the parties at No 10. As we wait for the report from Sue Gray, ITV Meridian's 'Last Word' asks if Boris Johnson is a remainer or a leaver? Southern England MPs like Sir Roger Gale and Tim Loughton have called for him to quit, but - for now - the majority are waiting on the Gray report.

And the cost of living: inflation's up. So too are household bills, especially for energy. What are the implications for families across the region.

And migration: the numbers in small boats were significant in 2021 - 28,000. Some predict that 2022 could be even busier. So what difference will the Navy make once they take control of the operation?

To discuss all this and more: