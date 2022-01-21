A research project, led by Bournemouth University, exploring motorcycle collisions and injury prevention has found that there are differences in motorcyclists’ and car drivers’ visual attention.

The study found that car drivers and bike riders may be viewing completely different things despite being on the same stretch of road.

For example, the brain naturally sees larger objects, like lorries, as threats as opposed to smaller objects such as motorcycles.

The project, led by PhD researcher Shel Silva, assessed neurological and cognitive influences of motorcyclists and car drivers.

The data she uncovered indicates that car drivers and motorcyclists have different visual attention patterns, due to the different types of hazards according to the vehicle type.

Bournemouth University PhD Researcher Shel Silva Credit: Shel Silva

PhD Researcher Shel said: “The research is suggesting that by understanding motorcyclists' knowledge and identification of risks it is possible to better inform training and materials which appeal to motorcyclists. It is key to understand that motorcyclists do not need training about how to ride a motorcycle but would benefit from more skills regarding how to read the road and other road users.”

“I know friends and people who have died or suffered life changing injuries after being in motorcycle collisions. This research is really important to me and having the opportunity to help save motorcyclists’ lives is a personal honour.”

Shel's research suggests that an effective way for a motorcyclist to be seen when approaching a junction is to move towards the centre of the road near the white lines.

This is because, she says, the movement of the motorcycle can trigger a visual orienting response in other road users, consequently drawing their attention to the motorcyclist.