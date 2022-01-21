Brighton boss Graham Potter to miss Leicester trip after testing positive for Covid
Brighton boss Graham Potter will miss Sunday's trip to Leicester after testing positive for Covid.
The club has confirmed the positive test came after the manager suffered a "rough night" and assistant Billy Reid will now lead the side.
Potter, is hoping to be in communication from home, as the Seagulls look to continue their impressive run.
Sunday's match comes after the Seagulls secured an impressive point against European Champions Chelsea.