Five men have been jailed in connection with the "callous" murder of a man in Buckinghamshire.

Amir Shafique, 22, was seriously injured during a large fight along Lembrook Walk in Aylesbury on October 28, 2020. He later died in hospital.

A second man, also in his twenties, was taken to hospital with injuries.

Charlie Irwin (left), 23, and Nasim Khan (right), 24, were found guilty of murder by a jury. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Charlie Irwin, 23, and Nasim Khan, 24, both from Aylesbury, were found guilty of murder by a unanimous jury following a trial at Reading Crown Court.

Irwin has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years and Khan was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.

Mohammed Wasim, 20, from Aylesbury, Ishmael Shah, 24, from Birmingham, and Bertie Turvey, 22, of no fixed address, were all found guilty of manslaughter at the same trial.

Wasim was jailed for 10 years, Shah for nine years and Turvey for seven years.

Mohammed Wasim (left), 20, Ishmael Shah (centre), 24, and Bertie Turvey (right), 22, were all found guilty of manslaughter. Credit: Thames Valley Police

The five men sentenced, had arrived at the scene with weapons, in what police have described as a "joint enterprise attack".

The fight had been organised via social media and phone messages with the aim of resolving past disagreements between the victim, Amir, and Khan.

Amir did not trust that Khan would play fair, and so he arrived with three others.

Khan had also rounded up others to go with him, and they were armed with weapons including knives, baseball bats and a can of CS spray.

The fight took place along Lembrook Walk in Aylesbury in October 2020. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: "The original altercation arose from previous arguments, and although not all of the defendants physically attacked Amir, five of them were proven to have been complicit in Amir’s death.

"Amir could have had no idea of the violence that would meet him that night, and whatever the grievances were, the way his life was ended was callous.

"Amir suffered terrible injuries that night, and none of those convicted have ever taken any responsibility for their actions.

Credit: Thames Valley Police/family handout

"Throughout the investigation, they claimed self-defence as a rationale for their actions, but the jury did not believe that the level of violence used that night was necessary or justified in any way.

"If you are part of a group that plans an attack or executes an attack which involves chasing a victim down, intending that he should be assaulted either by you, or one of your group, then you are encouraging that action, and as such you are accountable for these actions.

"Irwin and Khan will now spend a very significant spell in prison as a result of their actions that night, while Wasim, Shah and Turvey, although acquitted of murder, will also have a lengthy period of imprisonment to reflect on their actions.

Police were called to the scene following the fight. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"At the conclusion of this investigation and trial, I know that Amir’s family and friends will now have to look to the future without Amir in their lives.

"I would like to pass on my sincere condolences to all that knew and loved Amir for their loss. They have shown tremendous resolve, patience and dignity throughout the course of this investigation. It is something that no family should ever have to endure.

"The fact that Amir’s killers have been brought to justice and will now be in prison for many years to come, will, I hope, serve as some solace for them all.

"There is no excuse to carry a knife in self-defence. If you’re carrying a knife, it’s for one reason, and one reason alone.

"That is to cause someone serious injury or kill.

"To those who choose to ignore this message and feel it is acceptable to do so, you will feel the full force of the law upon you.