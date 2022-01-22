Walk-in Covid vaccination buses pop up around Sussex

Play video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins

With Covid restrictions due to be eased once again next week, people in Sussex are being urged to make sure they are up-to-date with their Covid-19 vaccinations.

The NHS is making sure it is as easy as possible to get jabbed by providing walk-in appointments on 'booster buses'.

The programme is a system-wide push to boost vaccination across Sussex.

Already, 83% of adults across East and West Sussex and Brighton and Hove have had three doses of a Covid vaccine.

Walk in appointments are available until the 3rd February.

Anyone who needs a first, second or booster dose of a Covid vaccine can turn up without an appointment at dedicated clinics at Worthing, St Richard's and the Royal Sussex County Hospitals in Brighton.

Running from 11am to 4pm each day until February 3, the clinics are a collaboration between University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust and the Sussex Health and Care Partnership.

Dr Tanya Lawson, Innovations in Primary Care: "Unfortunately, although it was originally thought that immunity wanes after about 6 months, we now know it can now start to drop off at 2-3 months so it is important to keep the immunity up within the population."

The clinics are located at the following places: