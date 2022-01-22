WW2 veteran honoured at mental health event for ex-service personnel

Play video

A World War Two veteran was the guest of honour at an event in Southsea, Hampshire, highlighting the mental health support available to former service personnel.

Arthur Bailey, 97, is the last remaining D-Day paratrooper from Portsmouth.

He said: "I think its absolutely wonderful. It's shaken me to see how many veterans there are here, because last night I thought, I don't know whether I can make this trip."

Pipers and standard bearers opened the proceedings at Fort Cumberland on Saturday, January 22.

The event was organised by the charity Forgotten Veterans, which takes care of former service men and woman who are suicidal or vulnerable.

Two Mongolian yurts have been provided by the charity for people who need a break or treatment.

Gary Weaving, Founder, Forgotten Veterans said: "Therapy is only a small part of what we do here. It's about life skills, learning to cope.

"We go out and fix fences, holes in roofs. We go to court, the police station. We do what ever is needed."

The charity helps people like Roy Edmundson, who said: "When I had my stroke in October, when I got back and opened my door, I said to my ambulance driver, I think you've brought me to the wrong house.

"They'd done all the bedrooms, the kitchen, the bathroom is now a wet room and I could not believe it, and I stood there for two or three hours crying."

As well as formally opening the yurts, Arthur was treated to a display by the Portsmouth Field Gun team.