Four people have been plucked to safety in a dramatic rescue after they became trapped in a cave near Dover.

Emergency services used a 13.5-metre tall ladder to reach the group along the cliffs at St Margaret's Bay, Kent, on Saturday evening, January 22.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service and coastguard teams from Deal, Folkestone and Langdon Bay were all involved in the rescue effort.

The group were guided to safety and checked over by ambulance crews.

Emergency teams used a 13.5 metre ladder to reach the group. Credit: HM Coastguard Deal

Rescuers confirmed no one was injured.

The call out was the fourth of the day for the Deal Coastguard team, which shared photographs of the rescue on Sunday.

The public is being reminded to call 999 and ask for the coastguard if they require emergency assistance while along the coast.