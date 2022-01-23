Hove Dad to scale 'Mountain of Death' for charity

Play video

Our report is by Charlotte Wilkins.

Sam Weber is a serial adventurer. The 49-year-old father from Hove in East Sussex can already boast living with a tribe in the Amazon Rainforest and scaling Kilimanjaro the highest mountain in Africa.

Sam’s latest venture will take him to Argentina and the challenge of Aconcagua – a mountain once sacred to the Incas. At nearly 7,000 m (23,000 ft), Aconcagua is the highest peak outside of Asia. It is believed to have the highest death rate of any mountain in South America –which has earned it the daunting nickname "Mountain of Death”. Any attempted ascent has to be planned meticulously and any would be climber must be physically and mentally ready for the formidable challenge.

After training for more than six months Sam is keen to get out to Argentina and begin theprocess of acclimatization -not just to the altitude but to the extreme weather that makeAconcagua extra demanding on the mountaineers who attempt the ascent.

Covid has delayed Sam’s trip by two years and put added pressure on his training regime. But supported by his wife Natasha who is a personal trainer, a six-month fitness programme devised by former Paratrooper PT Lee Strange and regular 25k walks on the South Downs carrying a 32kg pack, have all combined to ensure Sam is in top form for his challenge.

Sam’s passion for testing himself to the limit started 7 years ago with a Tough Mudder event and then the Three Peaks Challenge. He graduated to Kilimanjaro and then to a 16-day survivalcourse in the Amazon where he lived with an indigenous tribe and learned from their expertknowledge of the jungle.

Every adventure is self-funded but Sam enjoys sharing his success and uses his challenges to raise money for charity. The Aconcagua attempt will support the Chailey Heritage Foundation, whose work with children and young people with extreme physical and learning challenges hasinspired Sam.

Will Folkes, Chailey Heritage Foundation's Fundraising Manager said:” We are so excited to be a part of Sam’s epic adventure! Every year we encourage hundreds of our supporters to sign up for a challenge. This year we’ve got places at the Brighton Half Marathon, Bungee Jumping and Skydiving – all our events will inspire the participants and change young lives at CHF. We wish Sam every success and a safe ascent.”

Sam says: “Aconcagua is a tough one, only 30% of attempts on the summit are successful. One of the major challenges for me will be the weather. You can’t train for the cold and the lowest I’ve endured is -12C with wind chill! But there’s something magical about reaching a summit. It’s in the human DNA – from Devil’s Dyke to Kilimanjaro, it is quite magical”.