Tributes have been paid to a "promising" young footballer from Berkshire who died in a road traffic accident.

Christian Rowe, 19, from Ascot, played for Havant and Waterlooville FC after joining in October 2020.

The club released a statement on its Twitter page: "Everyone at the club are shocked and saddened by the passing of former Hawks player Christian Rowe. "Our thoughts are with Christian’s friends and family at this awful and difficult time."

Christian left the club earlier this season, to join Slough Town FC's Under-23 team, Academy23.

Slough Town FC said in a statement that the academy was "saddened" and "heartbroken" at the news.

It added that Christian was one of Slough's "most promising young players" and "thoughts and prayers are with Christian's parents, family, friends and teammates."

Some of Christian's teammates have also paid tribute to him, including Lewis Pegg who said he was "loved by all and always put a smile on everyone's face".

ITV News Meridian has approached police for information on the fatal crash.