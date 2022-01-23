A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Hove, Sussex.

The incident happened along Chichester Close at 11.25am on Saturday January, 22.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Items of clothing could be seen strewn across the road. Credit: Eddie Mitchell

The road was closed for several hours while crash investigation officers, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police on collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Hourglass.