Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after collision with car in Hove
A pedestrian has suffered life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Hove, Sussex.
The incident happened along Chichester Close at 11.25am on Saturday January, 22.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance.
The road was closed for several hours while crash investigation officers, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police on collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Hourglass.