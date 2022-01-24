Former pupils who were given contaminated blood during the 1970s and 1980s have launched legal action against the Hampshire school where they received the infusions.

Nearly 100 boys at Treloars, near Alton, were infected with HIV and Hepatitis during routine haemophilia treatment at the school.

Since then, all but 17 have died.

They were among thousands of people who were infected with contaminated blood in what has been described as the biggest treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

A public inquiry into the scandal is ongoing.

A group of 36 former pupils, led by survivor Gary Webster, on Monday lodged legal action against the school at the High Court.

Families of victims of contaminated blood protesting outside Parliament back in 2016.

Mr Webster said: "We have witnessed the deaths of so many friends while experiencing truly awful life-affecting consequences as a result of unnecessarily contracting these illnesses, is really difficult to comprehend and accept. We hope that by bringing this case such trauma can never happen to anyone else."

The school said it was saddened that former pupils were affected and will continue to cooperate with the public inquiry.

In a statement it said: "We are truly saddened that around 100 of our former pupils are amongst the 4,500 men, women and children across the UK who were infected with hepatitis and/or HIV from infected blood products supplied within the NHS treatment programme.

"We are unable to comment on the legal action taken against Treloar's at this point, but we will continue to cooperate with the public inquiry into these issues and await its outcome."