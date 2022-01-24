Historic art is brought to life at Winchester Cathedral using new 3D technology

Play video

ITV Meridian's Mary Stanley visits the 16th century painting at Winchester Cathedral

A 3D version of a 16th Century painting installed at Winchester Cathedral, has been hailed as spine-tingling and ground breaking.

Visitors can now explore the finest details of Gosseart's "Adoration of the Kings".

The 3D facsimile of the oil painting from 1501-15, depicts the familiar Christian Nativity scene in which shepherds, animals, angels and the three Kings, have come to worship the infant Christ.

The National Gallery, who designed the display are hoping it will encourage more people into a love of art.

The exhibition is located in the North Transept of the Cathedral, spot lit against a black backcloth flanked by three yurt-like pods.

Inside the pods, visitors will see a screen featuring a digital image of the painting, which has been ‘sonified’ using a soundscape comprising ambient sound, spoken word and music.

Alison Evans, Chief Operating Officer at Winchester Cathedral said: “We are delighted that Winchester Cathedral will be the first venue to host this hugely-engaging exhibition from the National Gallery.

"We want as many people as possible to come and experience this new way of looking at art where, with the help of digital technology, visitors feel they are transported into Jan Gossaert’s painting.”

Charlotte Walker-Watts, Visitor Experience Manager, Winchester Cathedral

Director of the National Gallery, Dr Gabriele Finaldi, said: "Sensing the Unseen offers an opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of this sensational masterpiece, in the deep and rich story it tells and in the artistry that made it.

"This show was very popular with visitors to Trafalgar Square, so we are delighted it is now going on the road to Winchester Cathedral as our first ever touring digital exhibition, so many more people are able to enjoy it.”

The exhibition will be at Winchester Cathedral for 10 weeks, until 3 April 2022