Man who repeatedly stabbed daughter ‘not morally responsible’, lawyer argues

A man who was shot by armed police as he repeatedly stabbed his teenage daughter was not 'morally responsibly' for his actions, his lawyer has argued.

Marc Traylor, 47, is suing the NHS for negligence in his mental health treatment prior to the incident at the family home in Hersden, Kent, in February 2015.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder by reason of insanity at a trial at Canterbury Crown Court in 2016.

The High Court has heard that Mr Traylor was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and had been taken off antipsychotic injections in the year before the incident and moved to tablet medication.

He had also been discharged from community treatment.

His daughter Kitanna Traylor, who was 16 at the time, is also suing Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust for breaching her human rights.

Mr Traylor was shot by a police firearms officer during the incident, which has caused him lasting injuries.

Ms Traylor, who’s now 22, suffered stab wounds to her arm, chest, leg and stomach.

Police at the scene on the incident in Hersden, Kent, in February 2015

Barrister Sebastian Naughton, representing Mr Traylor, told the court today that his client was “not morally responsible for his actions” during the siege because of the outcome of the criminal trial.

“The shooting [by armed police] was a direct and forceable consequence of his unmediated state”, Mr Naughton said.

The court also heard that Mr Traylor had a “fascination and preoccupation” with knives and had become “fixated” over whether his wife was “having an affair”.

The barrister defending the case on behalf of the NHS trust told the court that there was “no risk identified in advance that [Mr Traylor] intended to harm his daughter”.

Edward Bishop QC went on: “Was there a real and immediate risk? No.”

Alison Gerry, the barrister representing Mr Traylor’s daughter, Kitanna Traylor, argued that he should have been “strongly advised” to stay on injection ‘depot’ medication.

Ms Gerry blamed a lack of an “adequate risk assessment” by the psychiatric clinicians responsible for his care.

The father and daughter are both seeking damages which their lawyers say could total £1 million.

At the conclusion of proceedings, judge Mr Justice Taylor told the court that “at the heart of this case there is a real human tragedy.”

He reserved judgement until a later date.