The twin brother of a young woman from Portsmouth who died from cervical cancer after warning signs were missed, is pushing for better awareness of the condition.

Porsche McGregor-Sims was referred to the gynaecology department of the Queen Alexandra Hospital for pain and bleeding by her GP in December 2020.

At an appointment in January 2020, no internal examination was carried out, and her symptoms were put down to other problems.

Porsche died less than four months later.

Porsche McGregor-Sims died of cervical cancer aged 27

Deucalion McGregor-Sims will be raising money in her memory this weekend (Friday 29 January).

Along with four friends, he'll complete the Three Peaks Challenge - summiting the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours.

"I still wake up some mornings having to remind myself that she is gone," he writes on his Just Giving page. Deucalion is one of five people aiming to raise a total of £1,000 for Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust.

"Porsche lost her life in circumstances that could have been avoided and that is often one of the hardest aspects of it all."

"I can't bring Porsche back, but maybe we can give other girls and women a chance. All I'm left with now is her story and the hope that with more awareness....perhaps more girls will be taken seriously."

An inquest (now adjourned) heard last week, that the doctor who saw Porsche in January 2020 decided that she did not have symptoms suggestive of cervical cancer.

Porsche had a smear test two years before and a clear ultrasound scan.

The doctor's view was that she had dysfunctional uterine bleeding.