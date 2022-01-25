Do you support plans for Oxford United's new 18,000 capacity stadium?

People living in Oxford are being asked to give their opinions on plans for a new 18,000 capacity stadium for Oxford United.

The League One club is looking at building the structure on land owned by Oxfordshire County Council at Stratfield Brake, near Kidlington.

The county council's cabinet agreed to enter into "exploratory discussions", but it said formal negotiations with the club would not start until a four-week "public engagement exercise" was completed.

Local residents and the current tenants of the site will be asked for feedback on the proposal.

Council leader Liz Leffman said: "It's putting it back by a few weeks as far as the football club is concerned - but it will allow us to get a very firm view of what local opinion is on this."

Council officers have been asked to write a report for the cabinet by 15 March to recommend whether formal discussions with the club should begin.

Oxford United have played at the Kassam Stadium since 2001, but the club does not own the ground.

The lease is due to expire in 2026.

Cllr Calum Miller, Oxfordshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “This is a very significant proposal.

"There are implications for the people of Oxfordshire in general and residents in this area in particular as well as for the environment, the wider economy and job creation and the future of the county’s only professional football club.

“Very careful consideration was given at our Cabinet meeting as to whether we had sufficient information to authorise officers to start negotiations with the club.

“In the last week, it has been clear that many local residents and interested individuals and organisations want more time to consider the idea and to share their views with the County Council. The Oxfordshire Fair Deal Alliance is committed to participatory, open and transparent decision-making.

“These initial exchanges of view have highlighted a number of important issues. Rather than rushing into a decision today, we have asked officers to run a four-week public engagement exercise so that we can hear the views of those who care about this proposal. We hope that this will help us understand the views of the public on whether to proceed and, if so, which principles to apply to the negotiation.

“We appreciate that Oxford United face a tight timeline as they seek to secure a new home for their matches from 2026.

"We have asked officers to continue exploratory conversations with the club to address some of the issues that have been raised already and to take account of what we hear during the engagement exercise.

“When the Cabinet meets in March, we will then have more information on which to base a decision on whether to enter into formal negotiations.”

A public consultation on the plans runs from today (25 January) to 21 February.