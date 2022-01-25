Play video

WATCH: footage of man driving up to 140mph through Sussex.

Shocking footage has been released by police of a man driving up to 140mph through stretches of road in Sussex.

Michael Shorter, from Salvington, claimed he felt the "need for speed" when he drove off from police in Worthing, Shoreham and Washington on November 27 2021.

The 33-year-old drove so quickly that several officers were used to find him and to stop the vehicle, after a pursuit over ten miles, which lasted more than an hour and a half.

He failed to stop for police, reached high speeds of 130mph in a 50mph zone and 95mph in a 40mph zone, overtook vehicles on a blind bend, and undertook vehicles on A27 at 100mph.

Shorter was eventually stopped and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and resisting arrest.

He claimed his reason for driving away from officers was because he "panicked" about having nine points already on his driving licence.

He said: "All I was doing was driving fast, I got scared."

At Hove Crown Court on January 7, Shorter admitted dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He was given a six-month suspended prison sentence, 150 hours of unpaid work, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

He was also ordered to pay £425 court costs and a £128 surcharge.

RPU officer PC Tom Bezants said Shorter's driving was "dangerous" and said: "It is only down to luck that nobody was killed by his lack of regard for the safety of himself, his passenger or other road users."

"Excess speed is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads, and we are determined to stop drivers who put themselves and everyone else at risk.

"This case shows dangerous motorists that they too could lose their licence and their vehicle, and demonstrates our determination to catch offenders to ensure our roads are safe."