A man has been charged in connection with a crash involving a motorcycle filmed driving the wrong way on the M25, which hit a police officer, leaving him seriously injured.

The motorway was closed in both directions near Junction 3 for Swanley, Kent, following the collision on Sunday 23 January.

Patrols and the police helicopter responded to reports of a suspected stolen motorcycle in north Kent.

The black and orange KTM Duke motorbike later joined the M25 near Dartford where it is alleged to have travelled in the opposite direction, against the flow of traffic.

At around 4.05pm on the anti-clockwise carriageway near Junction 3, the motorcycle hit a roads policing constable who was out of his vehicle.

The officer was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

On Monday 24 January, Charlie Bishop, of Hillhouse Road, Dartford was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, causing serious injury by driving dangerously and aggravated vehicle taking.

The 26-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 25 January.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have witnessed the incident to contact the appeal line.

They are also keen to hear from anyone with privately held CCTV, or drivers with dashcam footage that may help the investigation.