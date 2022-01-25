A single mother from Hampshire who shares her birthday with Boris Johnson has said she is “disgusted” that a gathering to celebrate the day with the Prime Minister was held inside No 10 during the UK’s first national lockdown.

No 10 has conceded staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room on the afternoon of June 19 2020 following a meeting after it was alleged 30 people attended, shared cake, and sang “happy birthday” to the PM, despite social mixing indoors being banned.

Donna Levermore who shares a birthday with the the Prime Minister, spent June 19 2020 helping her daughter, Kirsten, recover from a thyroid cancer operation at home in Winchester.

The 58-year-old said, “It was terrible, absolutely awful… we’re sitting there holding each other - but hardly holding each other because she was so sore with her stitches.

"We pulled ourselves through it completely alone.

“(Mr Johnson) has infiltrated and spoiled everything - literally stomped all over it… I’m disgusted.

"He’s tarnished my birthday.

“My daughter lost her neck… and he's dancing the fandango.”

Donna Levermore was with her 25-year-old daughter Kirsten, who was recovering from a thyroid cancer operation on on 19 June 2020 Credit: Donna Levermore/PA

Kirsten was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in December 2019.

Her operation to remove the cancer was rescheduled six times before she finally underwent surgery on June 9 2020.

While Kirsten has made a full recovery, Ms Levermore said the news of a gathering at No 10 on the same day is “cruel”.

“He is not fit to govern,” she said.

She added, “He has absolutely crushed the spirit of people - how are you supposed to believe in anything when this has happened?

“He will be remembered in history with the worst of the worst for what he’s done… it’s like dancing on someone’s grave.”

Downing Street said staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room after a meeting, in response to an exclusive report from ITV News which suggested up to 30 people attended what it described as a birthday party.

But the broadcaster suggested the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, had organised the surprise get-together complete with a chorus of “happy birthday” on the afternoon of June 19 2020, when indoor social mixing was banned.