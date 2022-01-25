New buddy scheme to help ex-offenders in Hampshire

Play video

Watch our story by ITV Meridian reporter Mary Stanley

A scheme in Hampshire is trying to help prison leavers by providing a befriender to give practical and emotional support.

New Foundations community chaplaincy is working closely with Winchester Prison to enable ex-offenders build a more positive future and to try to cut the re-offending rate.

Jamie with mentor Malcolm

Jamie Glasspool was first sent to prison at the age of 16 and has spent 30 years in and out of jail. He battled drug addiction. He was released in 2020 after serving a sentence for supplying Class A drugs and decided to turn his life around.

Jamie has been helped by Malcolm Knightley, a volunteer with New Foundations. It's a faith based charity which works alongside ex offenders, offering practical help such as getting employment or benefits. It also offers emotional support and guidance, enabling them to set and achieve future goals.

He gave me an ear. Gave me someone to speak to about how I was feeling inside, and I could be honest with him. It just made me grow. Just made me grow inside. Jamie Glasspool

Breaking the cycle of crime and returning to life after prison can be challenging and many ex offenders fear being released back to their community.

Many face homelessness, have lost jobs and have broken relationships with their family

The charity knows there is no guarantee of a positive outcome but hopes to make a difference to people's lives.

97% Of prisoners say they don't want to re-offend

48% Of prisoners are re-convicted within a year of release

Jamie has a partner and a baby on the way. He hopes to work in the voluntary sector with people facing drug and alcohol addiction.

He's determined not to return to prison.