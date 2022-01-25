Detectives are treating the death of a man found in an alleyway in Bournemouth as suspicious, after they noticed his bank cards being used.

The man in his 50s was found at the end of Shelbourne Road at 3.13pm on Friday 14 January.

Police initially thought the cause of his death was not suspicious.

However, detectives have since discovered that his cards were used after he died.

Detective Sergeant Stefanie Belton, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are carrying out a detailed investigation to establish the full circumstances of this death and I am appealing for anyone with information that might assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of the alleyway, which runs alongside the A338 Wessex Way between Shelbourne Road and Malmesbury Park Road, on the afternoon of Friday 14 January 2022.”

Police said the man's next of kin have been informed.