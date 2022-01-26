Play video

A Deliveroo rider in Southampton who's been attacked, and the target of an attempted hijacking, has told ITV News Meridian couriers deserve more support and rights.

The worker, who will only be identified as Sean, has been delivering food for the company over the last two and half years, as a self-employed worker.

It means he receives no sick or holiday pay.

There is also no guarantee over earnings, and unions say people are being mistreated.

Sean said: "It was terrifying to say the least.

"I had to just carry on. Carry on delivering, and get myself through the shock.

"It took a couple of days for me to stop worrying, especially at night, when I usually deliver. This is just something we have to deal with day to day."

Deliveroo says rider satisfaction is currently at 85%.

Alex Marshall from the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain said: "The way the employers treat them, they're so sort of fascinated by having zero accountability for these workers.

"Whether that's to do with worker's rights, protection around minimum wage, or even when they've been attacked on the street - it's very much a situation of 'let us know when you're ready to come back to work, but in the meantime you're not our problem.'"

According to Deliveroo, riders can make money on their own schedule and receive 'round the support', as long as they have an insured scooter, bike or car, along with safety equipment, and a smartphone.

The company points out riders are entitled to free insurance which provides earnings support should they be unable to work through an accident or being off sick, and that workers who’ve just given birth of adopted a child receive a one off payment.

In Spain, employment status in the gig economy was introduced last year, but that led to companies pulling out of the country.

Brighton-based Employment lawyer, Fiona Martin says what Uber drivers have achieved here, should be looked at closely.

Deliveroo say that polling of thousands of riders is conducted weekly, to understand how riders are feeling about the company and where improvements can be made.

A Deliveroo Spokesperson said: "Deliveroo is proud to offer good quality, flexible work to more than 50,000 self-employed riders across the UK.

“Riders are at the heart of our business and we are determined to offer riders the flexibility they value combined with the security they deserve.

“Deliveroo was amongst the first food delivery companies to provide free personal accident and third party liability insurance to all self-employed riders. We are always looking for new ways to support riders and we recently extended this free insurance to provide riders with enhanced protection, including earnings support for riders who are ill and a one-off lump sum payment following the birth or adoption of a child.

“Riders safety and well-being is our absolute priority. We have a dedicated rider team in place who are on hand to help riders with any concerns they have and make sure they feel supported at all times.”