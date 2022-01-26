Brighton blaze: Kings Road closed after gas leak and electrical fire

Police remain at the scene of a fire in Brighton after a manhole caught alight at 6pm on Tuesday (25/01) night.

At its height, 20 firefighters responded to an electric fire which was worsened by a gas leak on the seafront.

Images from eyewitnesses show flames and smoke were coming through a man hole along Kings Road.

At 21:45, the crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service turned off the gas supplies, as it was being burnt off by the flames.

Nearby buildings had to be evacuated and a 30 metre cordon was put in place.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed.

The A259 Kings Road Eastbound remains partially closed due to emergency repairs between Cannon Place and Palace Pier. West Street, which was also closed overnight, has since reopened. People are still being asked to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.

The fire service handed the incident over to Sussex Police just after 1am on Wednesday (26/01).

It's estimated that residents will have their power switched back on at 12pm, after it was turned off due to a "faulty piece of underground network equipment".

Further information about power supplies can be checked on the UK Power Networks website.