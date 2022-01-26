Police hunt for two men after woman was stabbed in the face and neck in Reading

Police are hunting for two men after a woman was stabbed in the face and neck, and had an unknown substance thrown over her at a house in Reading.

Thames Valley Police have launched an attempted murder investigation following the incident on Friday 17 December.

The victim, a woman in her thirties, was assaulted by two men in a property in Foxhays Road, Whitley.

She was stabbed in the face and neck and also had an unknown substance thrown over her. She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

A 33-year-old man from High Wycombe has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail.

Police were called to an address in Foxhays Road, Whitley on December 17 2021

Detective Constable Emily Pallett, based at Reading police station, said: “We are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation into what happened.

“As a result of our enquiries, we believe the two men in these images may have important information that could help the investigation.

“If you recognise these men, or if one of them is you, please get in touch with us by calling 101 and you can also report information on our website, quoting reference 43210568398.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”