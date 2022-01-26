Two Sussex Police officers have been sentenced to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work for assaulting a teenage girl in Eastbourne.

PC Deborah Sands, who is 48 and from Eastbourne, and PC Kris Green, who is 36 and from Bexhill-on-Sea, were found guilty in December 2021 following a two-day trial.

District Judge Justin Barron told the pair their actions had been “wholly disproportionate” and involved the “use of force that was excessive”.

He also ordered the officers to each pay £500 compensation and £465 costs, during a sentencing hearing at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (26 January).

Bodyworn video footage had captured the police constables arresting the 14-year-old girl while investigating reports of an arson in Eastbourne in May 2020.

The court heard PC Sands used her PAVA incapacitant spray on the girl, while she was handcuffed in a police vehicle. PC Green is said to have struck the girl’s head with his knee.

The victim endured “significant stress” and “suffered psychologically”, the judge said. But he added that he’d taken into account the officers’ previous “exemplary character”.

PC Deborah Sands leaving Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today (26 January)

The incident was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), following a referral by Sussex Police.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr, head of the professional standards department at the force, said: “While police need to use force at times during the course of their work, this is highly regulated, and excessive use of force is unacceptable and any incidents will be fully investigated.

"We will be resuming disciplinary action against the officers now that the criminal investigation has concluded.”

Graham Beesley, regional director at the IOPC, said: “Police have a duty to ensure the welfare of detainees and may only use force when it is necessary, reasonable and proportionate to do so. The court has decided that these officers clearly overstepped the mark and went beyond that when dealing with the girl during this incident.

“Our investigation concluded that both officers had a case to answer for gross misconduct for their use of force and other alleged breaches of the policing standards of professional behaviour. Now the criminal case is over it will be for Sussex Police to progress the disciplinary proceedings.”

Deborah Sands’ solicitor indicated she intends to appeal. Kris Green’s solicitor told the judge her client had “lost a job he loves”.

Both PCs remain suspended from the force.