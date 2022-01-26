Play video

A woman from Southampton who has been unable to eat food for seven years is fundraising for life-changing surgery.

Lauren Blake, 22, suffered a mystery illness when she was fifteen, which was eventually diagnosed as a very rare condition called gastroparesis.

Lauren now needs a gastric pacemaker fitted - which is not available on the NHS in England, despite being a free procedure on the NHS in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

She told ITV News Meridian: "They thought it was kidney infections, urine infections, they didn't know what was wrong. Eventually I was admitted to hospital for lots of tests.

"It's very hard because when you go out anywhere you're always wondering where the nearest toilet is and also from countless hospital trips I've been left with PTSD so it's a constant worry."

Lauren Blake

Lauren's illness and regular week long stays in hospital affected her studies, and now also affects her current employment as a 111 call handler for the NHS.

Having a gastric pacemaker fitted would mean she could live a completely normal life.

The cost would be about £18,000 if done privately.

Lauren and her partner Louisa are now trying to raise the money needed to fund the Gastric Pacemaker procedure.

An NHS England spokesperson said : "Commissioning decisions about treatments on the NHS are supported by advice from expert clinicians and are kept under regular review.

"The latest medical evidence for this innovation is currently being considered and will decide if a review of the policy position is necessary."