Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead in an alleyway in Bournemouth.

Police had initially believed the death was not suspicious, after the man aged in his fifties was pronounced dead at the scene, on Wednesday, January 26.

However further investigations uncovered that the man's bank cards had been used after his death, Dorset Police said.

The force today launched a fresh appeal for potential CCTV or dashcam sightings of people fleeing the alleyway scene during a 15-minute window time before the man was found.

Detectives had launched an appeal for more information earlier this week after the new information came to light.

On Thursday, police announced they had launched a murder probe and arrested three men and one woman, after a post mortem confirmed the man had received head injuries before he died.

Police are investigating. Credit: PA

The post mortem concluded that the man had come to harm and died as a result of injuries sustained, police said.

The man's cause of death will be issued by a coroner, they added.

The force has yet to reveal his identity, but confirmed his next of kin had been informed.

Detective Superintendent Gavin Dudfield, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this very difficult time, and they have been updated with this latest development.

“Following the conclusion of the post-mortem examination, detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation. “On the night of Wednesday 26 January and early hours of Thursday 27 January 2022 detectives have made a number of arrests.

"Three Bournemouth men – one aged 28 and two aged 30 – have been arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery and a 27-year-old local woman has been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. All four remain in police custody.“As part of our early investigations we have identified a specific window of time when we believe this incident is reported to have taken place.

"I am therefore appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of the alleyway, which runs alongside the A338 Wessex Way between Shelbourne Road and Malmesbury Park Road, between 2.50pm and 3.05pm on Friday 14 January 2022. “I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured people walking toward the alleyway or running away from the scene during this time on home CCTV systems or dashcam. “I understand this incident will be of concern to residents and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out patrols in the area over the coming days and can be approached by anyone with concerns.”Anyone with information, images or footage relevant to the investigation is being urged to submit it via the UK Police Major Incident Public Portal here.Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police here or via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220007070.

Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, people are urged to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.