WATCH: Geoffrey Hill crashing into another car at more than 80mph in a 40mph zone

A man who smashed into another vehicle while driving more than double the speed limit in Aylesbury has been jailed.

Geoffrey Hill was behind the wheel of his grey BMW 330D, travelling at 80mph in a 40mph zone, when he overtook another vehicle.

The 48-year-old's car collided with a black Volvo, driven by a 60-year-old woman, who broke her ankle.

Her passenger, a 22-year-old woman, sustained a fractured back, while the passenger in Hill’s car sustained double fractures to both legs. Hill himself suffered minor injuries.

The incident took place just after 5.30pm on June 18, 2020.

Geoffrey Hill pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at a hearing at Amersham Crown Court on 1 November 2021.

Geoffrey Hill has also been banned from driving for four years Credit: Thames Valley Police

A third count of the same charge was ordered to lie on file.

Hill was jailed for a total of two years and three months and has also been banned from driving for 4 years and one month.

Investigating officer PC Phil Duthie said: “This is an example of the dangers of driving at excess speed. Hill was travelling at well over twice the limit for the road. The speed he was driving his vehicle was completely unacceptable.

“Three people suffered serious injuries as a result of Hill’s dangerous driving, and it was only a matter of fortune that nobody was killed as a result of his actions.

“The driver of the Volvo could have not expected to be confronted with a vehicle driving at such speeds in this area, and had no time whatsoever to react.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who immediately came to the aid of the victims of this collision, and also the swift response from South Central Ambulance Service.

“Hill will now have to serve a prison sentence as a result of this appalling driving and when he is released, he will be disqualified from driving and will need to take an extended test in order to regain his licence.

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate driving of this nature and will always look to bring offenders to justice.”