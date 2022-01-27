New figures show 'stark' impact of Covid on Kent tourism

Play video

Report by ITV Meridian's Sarah Saunders

New figures have revealed the Covid pandemic has cost Kent's economy more than £2 billion, with visitor numbers in the county down by half in 2020.

Analysis by Visit Kent also reveals the loss of more than 30,000 jobs in tourism across the county in the year lockdowns were imposed.

The organisation said it has left visitor attractions struggling, and desperate for a bumper 'staycation' summer.

Research revealed that £106 million was spent on average in the local economy each month in 2020, as a direct result of the county's tourism and hospitality industry. That's in stark contrast to £278 million on average in 2019.

Visit Kent Chief Executive, Deirdre Wells OBE, said: "After a strong performance in 2019, our sector's bold plans for 2020 were utterly disrupted by the Covid-19 crisis.

"This latest research is a stark demonstration of the direct impact on Kent's brilliant tourism, leisure, and hospitality sector, which is one of our county's biggest employers, and the life and soul of our high streets.

"The findings from 2020's Economic Impact Study demonstrate exactly why our industry continues to need long-term support from central Government, to enable a sustainable destination recovery."

The organisation is calling on the government to leave emergency VAT reductions given to the industry in place.

The impact of Covid cost Kent's local economy more than £2 billion

The owner of Wingham Wildlife Park, near Canterbury, Tony Binskin, says the business recovered well in 2021, but he has concerns for the future.

He said, "Financially speaking it's been really hard.

"It was such a struggle, all our reserves went, we were getting to a desperate stage where we needed to open, because we had to pay people's wages.

"2021, we've had a lot of good support, lots of people coming to see us and spending their money here, so we are finding our way back.

Tony Binskin, Wingham Wildlife Park

He added, "Hopefully this year will be good to us, but I think it's going to be hard for the zoo world.

Tony added that the predicted 50% rise in energy bills from April is also a big concern.

"We spend roughly around £8,000 a month on electric. That's going to rise quicker and quicker, so that's definitely going to hit us hard.

Kent's visitor economy did perform above the national average across several areas

Despite the gloomy figures, overall, the county's visitor economy performed above the national average across several areas.

The proportion of those travelling to visit friends and relatives overnight in the Garden of England during 2020 rose by 5%.

A separate study showed that 80% of respondents felt as though tourism can improve local investment and development opportunities, and 67% considered their local area to be a tourist destination.