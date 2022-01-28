A vigil is due to be held in Brighton on Saturday (29 January) to mark 23 years since a father died after being attacked outside a nightclub in the city.

Family and friends of Jay Abatan will gather at Brighton Police Station on John Street between 2pm-3pm to remember him.

The 42-year-old was attacked outside The Ocean Rooms in January 1999 and knocked to the ground, suffering serious head injuries. He died five days later in hospital.

The attack on Jay Abatan happened outside The Ocean Rooms in Brighton. Credit: ITV News Meridian

His brother Michael, who was also assaulted during the incident, believes it was racially motivated.

Michael Abatan said: ''I promised him before he died that I would try my possible best to get justice. Now, I've been doing this for 23 years, and every time I do a vigil, I have new witnesses coming forward.

"How little information they give me, or how big information they give me, it's all leading towards a bigger picture of what actually happened that night."

Michael Abatan believes the attack on him and his brother was racially motivated. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Those responsible for Mr Abatan's death have never been caught. His family are urging detectives to do more to seek justice.

During Saturday's vigil, his family will issue a new appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Sussex Police has admitted that mistakes were made during the initial investigation into his death.

A statement by the force reads: "We have apologised publicly for the failings in 1999 but reinforce that current investigative practices are vastly different. We remain committed to investigating any significant new information that will assist in convicting those responsible for Jay's death.

"Senior detectives have met and corresponded with the Abatan family on a number of occasions over the years in order to respond to their concerns and to provide answers to any questions raised.

"The initial investigation into Mr Abatan's death was subject to considerable, well-documented scrutiny. Its shortcomings, for which former Chief Constable Joe Edwards personally apologised to Jay's family in 2005, were highlighted in an independent review that resulted in a second investigation and review. At their request the family were provided with a detailed account of this investigation.

"The Force has completely updated and reorganised the way it investigates both major crime and critical incidents since 1999. Significant changes to our investigative practices include a dedicated Major Crime Team, accredited senior investigating officers and trained family liaison officers."

In 2020, Sussex Police offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of Mr Abatan's killers, but there have yet been no developments or fresh leads.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to report it online, or call 101 quoting Operation Dorchester.