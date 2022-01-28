Meet Lewes FC - a football team that's winning both on and off the pitch

Play video

Video report by Andy Dickenson

Lewes FC was named Team of the Year by none other than The Times recently.

The women's side - paid the same as the men's - is currently battling it out with the likes of Liverpool for promotion to the top tier of the game.

There's been a football club in Lewes since 1885 - founded in a pub a few hundred yards from its stadium, the Dripping Pan.

Naturally for Lewes, it was in a pub where fans decided to save it. One of them was Charlie Dobres.

I'm a director, I'm elected, I've only got one share, you can't have more than that. And we've been building it up so we now have owners in 37 countries around the world, we've got over 200 owners all experiencing the same thing. So it's quite a ride. Charlie Dobres, Lewes FC

The club is the first in the country to budget equally for the men's and women's teams, it's not-for-profit, 100% fan owned, and since it's made these changes attendance has increased.

The women's team is competing in the country's second tier - against the likes of Liverpool, Sheffield and Blackburn Rovers.

The atmosphere's always a hundred percent, the fans always do what they need to do, and its fun, a good thing for the away team to experience. Freda Ayisi, Lewes FC

The club's ambitions couldn't be higher - seeing football as an engine for change. Campaigning, for instance, for gambling advertising to be kicked out of the sport.

The men's team currently lying third in their league, will be playing Hornchurch on Saturday, the women taking on Crystal Palace on Sunday.