Pop icon Christina Aguilera announced as headliner of Brighton Pride 2022

Global superstar Christina Aguilera has been announced as the latest headliner for this year's Brighton & Hove Pride.

The pop icon will perform for the delayed 30th anniversary celebrations due to be held on Saturday 6 August at Preston Park.

The weekend-long festival (5-7 August) will also see award winning-artist Paloma Faith headline the main stage on Sunday.

Paloma Faith arriving for the Brit Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena, London. Credit: Doug Peters/Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

Thousands of people head to the annual LGBTQIA+ event in Brighton which aims to promote equality and diversity, and eliminate discrimination against the lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans community.

Celebrations were cancelled both in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and safety concerns for visitors, residents and staff.

Mariah Carey was due to headline last year before the festival was cancelled.

Fans react to performers on the Icon's stage during Brighton and Hove Pride 2013 at Preston Park in the town. Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

Organisers say Christina Aguilera has been a long-time ally of the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2019 the six-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter was the recipient of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Ally for Equality Award.

Paul Kemp, Director of Brighton Pride said: "As we celebrate our (delayed) 30th anniversary, we are really thrilled to have secured an iconic star and LGBTQ+ ally such as Christina Aguilera to perform at the Preston Park Pride festival, our main fundraiser for the Brighton Rainbow Fund. It’s going to be ‘Beautiful’.”