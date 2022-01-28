The eight-year-old maths genius who can do three sums in a second

Play video

Brooke Cressey impresses ITV News Meridian reporter Tom Savvides with her quick-thinking

An eight-year-old from Kent, who is able to answer three maths questions per second, has been awarded a Guinness World Record for her achievement.

Brooke Cressey from Sittingbourne took part in the online quiz Times Tables Rock Stars, beating almost 400,000 other school children in England.

The quiz challenges players to answer a series of multiplication and division questions as quickly as possible.

Brooke answered 210 questions correctly in one minute during the competition which took place on 3 December 2021.

Brooke can answer three maths questions per second. Credit: ITV News Meridian

She has now been awarded the Guinness World Record for 'Highest score achieved on Times Tables Rock Stars in one minute'.

Brooke says she likes maths so much because she "just likes numbers" and enjoys "times tables and division".

Her mum Shelley Cressey is very proud, she said: "I'm amazed, I'd say, I still can't quite understand how she does it.

Brooke's mum Shelley says she doesn't know where she gets it from. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"You know that many numbers in that short space of time, so yeah, very proud of her."

Shelley said she "wishes she knew" where Brooke gets it from.