Fire crews called to Sandbanks hotel blaze

A fire has broken out at a hotel on the Dorset coast.

Guests from the Haven Hotel in Sandbanks were evacuated from the building as the blaze begin just before 9am this morning.

Up to 50 firefighters from across Dorset were sent to the hotel, where the flames have now been brought under control.

Crews also carried out checks using crane to check inside the building to ensure the fire had been fully extinguished.

It's believed the fire broke out in a bedroom on the first floor. No one has been injured.