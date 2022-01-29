Police patrols stepped up following anti-social behaviour

Police are stepping up patrols in parts of Sussex following reports of anti-social behaviour and drug taking.

Residents have complained of problems in the roads and park near Saint Nicholas Church, in Brighton.

PCSO Kevin Creasey and Sgt Raffaele Cioffi from Sussex Police says the community engaging with the police is paramount in preventing crime

Police Community Support Officers are being sent to patrol parts of the city to reassure residents and engage with locals.

CCTV has been installed in an alleyway and warning signs have been put up in the church grounds.