Search for thief who stole large painting

A CCTV image has been released in the search for a large painting that was brazenly stolen from a Canterbury shop.

The artwork was stolen from a shop in Marlowe Arcade at 1.35pm on Thursday (20 January 2022).

The piece of art is approximately two metres by one metre in size and is pink, yellow, black and white.

This CCTV image released by officers of a man they would like to speak to

Anyone who has any information, or who knows of the artwork's location, should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/12636/22.