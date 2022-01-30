Hampshire hospitals restrict visiting as covid cases rise

Visiting is being restricted at three Hampshire hospitals as staff cope with a rise in the number of covid cases.

The Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester, the War Memorial Hospital in Andover and the North Hampshire Hospital in Basingstoke are all affected.

Visiting is being restricted at Basingstoke hospital

The Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (HHFT) said visitors would only be permitted for end-of-life patients and those with exceptional circumstances for the next two weeks.

But some patients told ITV Meridian they only learned of the new rules when they arrived at the hospital and were turned away.

One viewer told us he was unable to visit an elderly relative at the Kingfisher Ward in Andover.

A sign had been put up which said just one patient had tested positive for covid at the hospital.

The notice at Andover War Memorial Hospital

In a statement, Katie Prichard-Thomas, deputy chief nurse of Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust told us:

“Keeping our patients and staff safe is our top priority. As we continue to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, we have taken the decision to further limit our visiting restrictions across our three hospital sites, for the next two weeks.

“Visiting will be permitted for end-of-life patients and for those with exceptional circumstances, in discussion with our ward/department teams.

“We understand how important it is for families and friends to stay connected, and there are several ways in which loved ones can keep in touch with our patients should visiting not be possible during this time, including virtual visiting and our patient messaging service.”