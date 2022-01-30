Stranded kayakers rescued from island in the River Medway

A group of kayakers who became stranded on an island in the River Medway have been rescued.

Strong winds and high waves forced the group onto mudflats surrounding Darnet Ness, and they raised the alarm at midday on Saturday (29 January).

Kent Police, the RNLI and the Coastguard were mobilised, and the rescue involved two officers wading through 100 metres of thick mud to reach the stricken kayakers.

The kayakers were brought to safety on a RIB Credit: Kent Police

The RNLI Sheerness Lifeboat then managed to collect them on a RIB and take them back to Gillingham Marina. There were no injuries.

Police Constable Ryan Duffy, from Kent Police’s Search and Marine Unit, said: ‘Thankfully no one was hurt and they had the right equipment with them – dry suits, floatation devices, Very High Frequency (VHF) radios and mobile phones, and were able to call for rescue.

"Even experienced water users can be caught out by strengthening winds and deteriorating weather, and need to have the ability to call for help if needed."