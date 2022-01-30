Three men have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Bournemouth.

Michael Bastable, 56, known as 'Shaun' and from Bournemouth, was pronounced dead after being found in an alleyway on the afternoon of Friday, January 14.

A forensic post-mortem examination then concluded that Mr Bastable, who was found in an alleyway at the end of Shelbourne Rd, had died as a result of internal injuries, Dorset Police said.

Four people were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

Three Bournemouth men: Hayden Johnson, 28, Damien Johnson, 30, and Dominic MacDonald, 30, have each been charged with murder and robbery in connection with the death of Mr Bastable.

Flowers at the scene on Selbourne Road. Credit: ITV News Meridian

They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Monday.A 27-year-old local woman arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation has been released without charge.On Friday, detectives made a further arrest in relation to the investigation.

A 35-year-old Bournemouth woman was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, and she has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Superintendent Gavin Dudfield, of Dorset Police, said: “Following a meticulous investigation, led by the Force’s Major Crime Investigation Team, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised the charges for murder and robbery.

Shelbourne Rd alleyway death investigators at the scene. Credit: ITV News Meridian

“Mr Bastable’s family have been updated of this development and our thoughts remain with them.“This matter is now subject to a court process and as is typical in these circumstances, it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further. It is important that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.“I would like to remind the public that this matter is now the subject of active court proceedings and it is important to stress that there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings.”