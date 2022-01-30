Young woman dies after being hit by bus in Portsmouth

A young woman has died after she was hit by a bus in Portsmouth.

The collision happened on St George's Road near Gunwharf on Saturday night (29 January).

Police were called to the scene at 10.30 pm following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a bus.

Sadly and 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been told.

Road closures were in place for a number of hours in the area as a result.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage, particularly taxi drivers who were using the busy route at the time.