A Great British Bake Off finalist has been inundated with love and support from friends and followers after she posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini for the first time, saying she is finally "at peace with my body".

Laura Adlington, from Gravesend in Kent, posted the photo on her Instagram page, which has already received more than 70,000 likes and 4,900 comments.

After appearing on GBBO, Laura turned her time to becoming a spokesperson for plus-size fashion, but since her TV debut she has told of how she was subjected to fat-shaming and online trolls.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (30 January) she wrote: "Today I wore a bikini on the beach for the first time ever."And, for the first time in my entire life, I can honestly say I feel at peace with my body, instead of at war with it."It’s not a perfect body but it’s mine, and I want to feel the sun on it."

Laura appeared on Channel 4's baking show in 2020 and made it to the final alongside Peter Sawkins and Dave Friday.

She is now the co-host of the podcast 'Go Love Yourself' and is an ambassador for the Samaritans.

On the topic of promoting self confidence, she writes: "I feel really strongly that everyone should feel comfortable in their own skin, whatever their shape or size, and am on a mission to help women feel good about themselves."