Watch: Video shows hundreds of onlookers watching vehicles circle a car park at an 'un-authorised' meet in Hampshire

More than a thousand people showed up to an un-authorised car meet in Hampshire over the weekend sparking a drug driving arrest, fines and warnings by police over what they described as an 'unacceptable risk to public safety'.

Fifty cars initially turned up at Rownham’s services before travelling to ASDA in Havant. The group then moved onto Sainsbury’s in Farlington where it is estimated more than 400 vehicles turned up, with more than 1,500 people congregating.

Videos on social media show vehicles circling a car park with hundreds of people gathering to watch.

More than 1,500 people met up at an un-authorised car event in Hampshire. Credit: Snapchat

During the car meet, police arrested one driver for drug driving who was seen going more than 130mph along the A27 in a race with another vehicle.

Meanwhile 59 warnings were issued to other drivers, meaning police can seize their vehicles if they continue displaying anti-social behaviour. Two drivers were reported for careless driving, and two fines were issued for number plate offences.

While Hampshire Police understands car enthusiasts want to show their passion for the hobby, officers say the unauthorised and un-licenced events cause concern for local residents due to 'noise, anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving'.

Police say they recognise the majority of car enthusiasts are law abiding people who are passionate about their vehicles. Credit: Snapchat

Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg said: "The majority of car enthusiasts want to meet because they are passionate about their hobby, however Saturday's activity demonstrates there are a minority who cause disruption and put members of the public at serious risk.

“By travelling at extremely high speeds and under the influence of drugs, you could kill someone, including yourself. This behaviour is simply not acceptable."

Organisers of car meets are being told they must get the permission of the landowner or local council before hosting events.