Neil Harris takes over at struggling Gillingham FC after 'difficult weekend'

Gillingham Football Club have welcomed new boss Neil Harris as the club's first team manager.

The appointment follows Saturday's 7-2 defeat to Oxford United - leaving the Gills off the foot of the League One table only on goal difference.

Former Millwall and Cardiff boss Harris, who had a loan spell at Priestfield during the 2005-06 season, has succeeded Steve Evans.

Chairman Paul Scally told Gillingham's official website: "It has been a difficult task over the past few weeks, interviewing and selecting the right candidate but I am delighted that with Neil's experience, his knowledge and passion of this football club, and his desire to take the club on a new journey, that today is the start of a new tomorrow.

"After a difficult weekend, Neil's first job will be to oversee any movement of players, in or out of the club today, and to prepare the team as best he can for tomorrow night's game.

"I would ask all supporters who care and love the club, irrespective of their views on other matters, to come out and support the club in force tomorrow evening and focus solely on supporting the team and showing the new management team the respect and consideration they deserve, which will enable them to start the process of rebuilding the team.

"It won't be an immediate fix but Neil will change the world for the better as quickly as possible.

"The work starts immediately."

The former Millwall and Cardiff boss takes over from Steve Lovell, who has left the club following his interim spell in charge, with Steve Evans having left his position earlier in the month.

The Chairman added: “I spoke with Steve Lovell yesterday who has done a fantastic job in trying to sort the team out over the last few weeks.

"He is a legend at this Football Club and will always remain so, and I thank him for what he tried to do.”