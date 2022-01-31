Reading West train station one of worst hotspots for trespassing

New figures reveal that Reading West train station is one of the worst hotspots in the South for people putting their lives in danger by walking over railway lines.

British Transport Police have teamed up with Network Rail and industry partners to encourage people to consider the serious and devastating consequences, for them and their loved ones, when they ignore warnings and go onto the railway.

CCTV cameras have captured the most near misses at Reading West station in the region

Play video

Reading West station has recorded the highest number of incidents of any location since recording began in 2017.

23 incidents have been recorded at Reading West in the last year, causing over 3,000 minutes of delay to services and costing the rail industry over £130,000.

Reading West station came out top of the list for trespass hotspots

A total of 126 trespass incidents happened at Reading West since April 2017.

Other locations with highest number of trespass incidents in Thames Valley Area are: Oxford, Slough, Southall, Hayes and Harlington railway stations.

You vs. Train aims to promote rail safety to children and young people, especially during the school holidays when more youngsters risk their lives by trespassing on the train lines, unaware of the dangers.

Many modern trains are travelling at speeds of 125mph almost silently. When someone steps on the track, they face 25,000 volts of electricity, 400 tonnes of train, and the electrified third rail.

People can die if they’re struck by it, and survivors are left with life-changing injuries.

The third rail is probably the most concealed threat because it looks like an ordinary rail but carries 750 volts of direct current – easily enough to kill someone.